Poonch terror attack: Masive search operation launched in forest areas

Shillong, April 21: A massive search operation has been launched in Rajouri and Poonch district to nab the terrorists who ambushed and killed five Army soldiers on Thursday.

The truck of 49 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was travelling along with some other Army vehicles from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot when it came under heavy fire from two sides.

The Northern Command said in a statement that the use of grenades in the operation is likely due to which the vehicle caught fire.

As Army and police officers sealed off the area, images from the scene showed the vehicle completely engulfed in flames.

Taking advantage of the intense rain and poor visibility in the region, terrorists opened fire on an Army vehicle, according to the Northern Command. The Rashtriya Rifles Unit jawans who perished in the shooting were on duty for local counterterrorism operations.

One soldier was hurt and required rapid evacuation to the Army Hospital in Rajouri, where he is receiving medical attention.

The grenade attack was followed by firing, according to sources. They said that the fuel tank caught fire. Four terrorists are allegedly involved, according to officials.