VPP speaks out against political appointments

SHILLONG, April 20: The VPP on Thursday asked the NPP-led MDA 2.0 Government to stop all political appointments terming it as wasteful expenditure of state resources.

Addressing a public rally at Jaiaw on the roster system, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said that the present government is busy appointing people who lost the Assembly election as chairmen, adviser and chief adviser.

“I am pretty sure that the state is not going to benefit since it is nothing but political patronage to party loyalist and leaders who will enjoy the perks and facilities at the cost of the state exchequer,” he said.

The VPP chief also asked the government to stop appointing retired officers who are already earning pensions.

“We are shocked to learn that the government is planning to appoint the wife of an IAS officer as a consultant? The appointment is meant to allow the IAS officer and his wife to remain in station together,” the VPP president said.

Basaiawmoit also questioned the claim of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma that Meghalaya would become a USD 10 billion economy by 2027.

“How can we transform the state into a 10 billion dollar economy when the government has been taking loans from the open market and even from the Centre? Who will repay these loans?” he questioned.