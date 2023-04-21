Mukroh case: Probe panel to examine witnesses

SHILLONG, April 20: The Justice (retd) T Vaiphei-led judicial inquiry commission probing the Mukroh firing incident on November 22 last year will examine the witnesses on April 28.

The commission was supposed to take evidence on April 14 but the then DGP of Assam filed an application seeking time while stating that they would like to examine the affidavits filed by the villagers of Mukroh and even the witnesses produced by the DGP of Meghalaya.

In its previous order, the commission had made it clear that no further adjournment would be granted.

So far, nine residents of Mukroh have filed their statements before the Vaiphei commission.

A government official said that the commission would visit the place of occurrence in Mukroh either by mid-May or the end of the month.