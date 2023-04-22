Drug peddler arrested in SWGH, was using his grocery store as front

Ampati, April 22: Continuing the drive against drugs and its smuggling, South West Garo Hills (SWGH) police yesterday arrested one Chakeawat Hussain from the village of Mir Jumla under Monabari outpost in the district.

Interestingly Hussain, who is a resident of Chamabil under Mankachar PS in Assam, had been using his grocery store as a front from where he distributed drugs to the various corners of all five districts of Garo Hills.

As per police reports, the operation against Hussain was conducted based on credible information late last night, Apr 21.

During the raid conducted by the police, 689 SPSHEN capsules (Tramadol Hydrochloride salt content – 34.45 grams) and 113 Nitracel tablets (Nitrazepam salt content – 1.13 grams), one smart phone and Rs 5000 was recovered.

“It was found that the accused person was using his grocery shop for storage, selling and distribution of psychotropic substances across Garo Hills. The shop has been sealed and further legal action will be taken. In this connection, a case vide Ampati PS Case No. 19(04)2023 U/s 22(b)/25 NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is on,” informed district police chief, Vikash Kumar.