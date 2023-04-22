Dead fishes found floating in Umtrew river

Nongpoh, April 22: In a shocking incident that has sparked fears of water contamination and environmental damage, thousands of dead fishes were found floating in the Umtrew river in Byrnihat today. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the river and locals suspect that it is due to the poisoning of the river by the toxic sewerage released from nearby factories.

The Umtrew river is a popular spot for fishing among the locals, who express concerns about the safety of the river water and the fish. Many people in the area come to the river regularly to catch fish, both big and small. Some of them worry about the impact it might have on people who consume the fish if they are dying.

Speaking to a reporter, some of the locals shared their fears and concerns. They called for the authorities to investigate the cause of the mass fish deaths and for the industries responsible to take responsibility for their actions and ensure that their waste does not pollute the environment.

As of now, no environmental authorities have come to investigate the cause of the mass fish deaths. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of protecting our water bodies and the need for industries to be more responsible and accountable for their actions. The locals hope that action will be taken soon to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.