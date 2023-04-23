Arshdeep Singh shatters Rs 25 lakh stumps twice in MI vs PBKS IPL match

Shillong, April 23: After shattering stumps twice in a nail-biting last over against Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep Singh excelled in the closing overs. On Saturday’s high-scoring IPL game, Punjab Kings prevailed by 13 runs.

Arshdeep broke nearly Rs 25-30 lakh stumps twice on consecutive deliveries in the match.

Mumbai needed another 33 from 15 balls when Arshdeep delivered a vital blow to dismiss an on-song Suryakumar in the 18th over. Arshdeep then bowled a superb final over, dismissing Tilak Varma (3) and Nehal Wadhera (0) to finish with figures of 4-0-29-4. The hosts only managed 201 for 6, though, when Arshdeep dismissed NT Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhera by breaking the middle stump in back-to-back deliveries.

This pic will he iconic forever in remembrance for Arshdeep Singh🔥 pic.twitter.com/NA1Ht5CAvj — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐂𝐒𝐊 (@SergioCSKK) April 22, 2023

Mumbai Indians will concur that Jitesh Sharma’s 7-ball 25 at the very end made all the difference, even though the 82 runs that the MI bowlers let up between overs 15 and 18 also played a significant role.

Arshdeep, who gave India teammate Ishan Kishan (1) to Matthew Short for his 50th IPL wicket, also caused an early uproar in Mumbai.

After 13 overs, Punjab Kings were 97/4, but thanks to outstanding performances from Curran, Bhatia, and Jitesh Sharma, they added 117 runs, with 96 of those runs coming in the final seven overs.