‘My City My Heritage’ walk uncovers Shillong’s historical gems

Shillong, April 23: National, April 23, 2023: IndiGoReach, the CSR arm of IndiGo and InterGlobe Foundation (IGF), the philanthropic arm of InterGlobe Enterprises, organised a heritage walk on April 23 in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The walk is part of the ‘My City My Heritage’ campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the value and importance of heritage and culture in India. The objective is to set the tone for conversations and partnerships around the preservation of both tangible and intangible heritage. ‘My City My Heritage’ campaign kicked off November 2022 in Delhi, followed by heritage walks in Prayagraj and Bhubaneswar, according to a Press release.

The walk conducted in India’s rock music capital, Shillong, was led by Mary Therese Kurkalang and accompanied by Anees Ailynti Noronha, IndiGo senior leadership, staff members, members of local community and government officials.

The walk explored iconic landmarks such as Dylan’s Café, St Edmund’s Church, Laitumkhrah Market, Don Bosco Square, the Catholic Cathedral, Ward’s Lake and concluded at Pinewood Hotel. Speaking at the occasion, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Shillong is a major tourist attraction and has carved a niche with its distinct culture and scenic beauty. We are proud to connect the Shillong with the rest of the country and overseas with 18 weekly flights.

This heritage walk is an extension of our love for Shillong’s rich heritage and is a small effort towards helping in its preservation. Our unparalleled route network in India connects people and places, and we will continue to demonstrate our commitment to responsible practices and giving back to the community we serve, all while enhancing accessibility to these architectural marvels.”

Rohini Bhatia, Chairperson, InterGlobe Foundation, said, “InterGlobe Foundation is proud to be part of the ‘My City My Heritage’ campaign and showcase the unique character of Shillong. Known for its rich legacy, captivating architecture and diverse art forms, the city is a treasure trove of historical landmarks waiting to be discovered. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of cultural preservation and promote sustainable tourism.

InterGlobe Foundation is committed to fostering sustainable livelihoods, conserving the environment, and preserving the cultural heritage of our nation for future generations.” The ‘My City My Heritage’ campaign has its roots in a partnership between InterGlobe Foundation and Sahapedia.

It was a conceived as a project to explore, document, and spread the diverse heritage and cultural aspects of ten Indian cities: Prayagraj, Indore, Nashik, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Goa, Kolkata, and Shillong. More than two hundred cultural points of interest were identified as part of this project, and the material developed, including cultural mapping articles, self-guided trails, listicles, museum mapping, cultural calendars, photography, etc., has been captured in the form of city booklets, which are now available to the public in both print and digital formats. InterGlobe Foundation and IndiGoReach have individually taken forward various projects for promoting heritage conservation and preservation in India. Some of the major projects of InterGlobe Foundation include, the conservation and cultural revival of Abdur Rahim Khan-I-Khanan’s mausoleum in Delhi, and the restoration of the stepwell “Indra Kund” in Delwara, Rajasthan. Recently, InterGlobe Foundation also launched the InterGlobe HERITAGE Fellowships to engage a cross-section of the public in documenting and researching the cultural heritage of India and help increase its awareness.

IndiGoReach also undertook projects for the conservation of Muhammed Qutb Shah’s Mausoleum at the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park in Hyderabad and the restoration of the interiors of the Lal Bagh Palace in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.