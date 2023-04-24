Weather in India: IMD predicts rainfall, hailstorm in many regions

Shillong, April 24: Many Indian states are expected to witness rain and thunderstorm in coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Additionally, according to the weather monitoring department, this week’s western disturbance will provide relief from the excessive heat in several regions.

According to the most recent updates from the IMD weather, Delhi’s heatwave conditions will remain moderate today. The season’s low temperature for Monday was 19 degrees Celsius, which is four notches below average.

In addition, the weather agency issued a warning for rain in a number of Uttar Pradesh districts.

In the areas surrounding and over Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, and Sakoti Tanda in Hastinapur and Daurala in Uttar Pradesh, the IMD forecast thunderstorms with mild to moderate rain.

Furthermore, according to IMD, the western disturbance and the cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh have caused the heat wave conditions in Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha to abate.

This week, there will likely be rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

With the exception of Tamil Nadu, Karikal, Kerela and Puducherry, the IMD predicts that the country’s maximum temperature will remain below average.

In most of India for the next five days, there is no chance of a heatwave, according to IMD. People have experienced some relief from the sweltering heat over the past few days as a result of thunderstorms and rain in numerous regions of the nation.

Between April 23 and 25, Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal are expected to have scattered hailstorms, according to the IMD. Hailstorms are forecast for various locations in Odisha, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh on April 24.

While hailstorms on April 24 and 25 are possible in several areas of Vidarbha. On April 24, hailstorms are predicted in various areas of Telangana, Yanam, and coastal Andhra Pradesh in South India. Hailstorms are expected at several locations in Marathwada during April 26 and 27 according to the IMD.