Over 7000 Maruti Suzuki Baleno cars to be recalled due to defect in vacuum pump

Shillong, April 24: There will be a recall on 7,213 Baleno RS automobiles, according to Maruti Suzuki. The vacuum pump, a component of the brake system, has a fault, according to the largest automaker in the country, who announced the recall.

Between October 27, 2016, and November 1, 2019, these automobiles were built. The vacuum pump, which supports the vehicle’s braking operation, is the subject of the recall due to a possible fault. The afflicted car may, in rare circumstances, require more force when applying the brakes, according to the manufacturer.

Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki licenced dealer workshops to arrange for the free replacement of the defective components. Customers have been reassured by the corporation that the recall is preventative and that so far there have been no incidents or injuries reported.

The part of a car’s brake system called a vacuum pump generates the vacuum necessary to operate the brake booster. The brake booster is a tool that increases the force that is applied to the brake pedal, making it simpler to slow down or stop the car.

The vacuum pump removes air from the brake booster when the brake pedal is depressed, creating a vacuum that increases the force on the brake pedal. This makes it easier for the driver to use the brakes and increases the brakes’ responsiveness and effectiveness. If the vacuum pump is malfunctioning, the brakes may not operate as intended, requiring more force to be applied while pressing the brake pedal.