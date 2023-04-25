Dharma productions ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra to be released in September

Shillong, April 25: Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar are working together once again on the action thriller Yodha, which is set against the backdrop of a plane hijacking, following the success of their last collaboration on SherShaah.

Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha make their directorial debuts with this movie, which is anticipated to be yet another engrossing story of a hero battling against the odds for a greater good.

The film’s production has come to an end, and post-production is already underway. It was revealed that Yodha would premiere on July 7, 2023. However, a new release date has been set for this Karan Johar film, which also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

According to those with knowledge of the situation, Yodha will now debut on September 15. Everyone at Dharma loves the movie Yodha, and they are sure that it will be a box office success.

Instead of debuting at the box office in the middle of a number of other movies, the movie deserved a better release date with a clear window. They have decided on the date of Yodha’s arrival after considering several options, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Prior collaborations between Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar include Student of the Year, Brothers, Hasee Toh Phasee, and SherShaah. Yodha is hailed as a remarkable collaboration for the pair because insider information about the movie point to an action thriller with a lot of substance. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna play important parts in this thrilling tale of an aeroplane hijacking. The movie is a joint effort by Mentor Disciple Films, Prime Video, and Dharma Productions. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan produced it.