Alia Bhatt buys Rs 37.80 crore luxury flat in Mumbai’s Bandra: Reports

Shillong, April 25: One of the most well-known actresses in Bollywood is Alia Bhatt. Alongside Gal Gadot, she is breaking into Hollywood with Heart of Stone.

She will appear shortly at the renowned Met Gala as well. If rumours are to be believed, Alia Bhatt just bought a luxury flat in Bandra, Mumbai’s Pali Hill neighbourhood. Through her production company, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd, the actress lately made significant property investments. A 2,497 square foot flat in Bandra West reportedly cost Alia Bhatt a staggering Rs 37.80 crore.

According to sources, Alia Bhatt purchased many flats in Bandra during the month of April. Her brand-new flat has a total square footage of 2,497 and cost her an astounding Rs 37.80 crore. The Raazi star reportedly paid Rs 2.26 crore in stamp duty. According to reports, the contract was signed on April 10. Her new address is Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill, according to a news source.

Along with this, Alia Bhatt gave her sister Shaheen Bhatt two apartments in Mumbai. They are valued at Rs. 7.68 crore. On April 10th, this transaction was also completed. She acquired these two apartments, totaling 2,086.75 square feet, in the Gigi Apartments in Juhu, Mumbai, using a Prize Certificate. Alia also paid the Rs. 30.75 lakh stamp duty.

Inspecting their eight-story dream home’s construction site at their Krishna Raj Bungalow, where Alia Bhatt frequently appears with husband Ranbir Kapoor,