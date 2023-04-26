After being harassed by rider, woman jumps off taxi bike in Bengaluru

Shillong, April 26: A woman jumped off a moving Rapido bike to avoid being molested by the rider in Bengaluru.

Police say that the incident happened late on April 21 within the boundaries of this Yelahanka New Town police station. Deepak Rao (27), a Thindlu resident and native of Andhra Pradesh was arrested.

According to police, the woman had reserved a Rapido bike on April 21 at around 11 pm in order to travel to a friend’s residence in Indiranagar. Under the guise of obtaining OTP, the accused seized her phone and immediately began moving around pestering her sexually.

Along with leaving the path, he turned away from Indiranagar in towards Doddaballapur Road. He began to accelerate as the woman questioned him.

Startled by the happenings, she jumped from the bike in front of BMS College in Nagenahalli, close to Yelahanka. At the campus gate, the security personnel hurried to assist her. After realising this, the accused left the area.

The young woman had wounds on her hands and legs. She managed to escape with minor head and facial injuries since she was wearing a helmet. Bystanders then let the woman borrow a phone, and she told her family and friends about the incident.

The cops were alerted later. The police detained the culprit and took him into custody after obtaining the CCTV footage of the incident.

The accused was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to preliminary findings.