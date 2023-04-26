GHADC holds meet on B-Mahal areas

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent

Tura, April 26: GHADC CEM, A R Marak along with Deputy CEM, Nikman Ch Marak and Chairman of the Cotton Growers’ Association, Aldo A Sangma recently held a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to B-Mahal areas at Bolsong B-Mahal Playground in North Garo Hills.

During the meeting, the CEM highlighted various steps being taken by the executive committee of the GHADC, including implementation of different projects in B-Mahal areas while Deputy CEM Nikman Ch Marak highlighted the history of B-Mahal areas and its administration.

Other who also spoke on the occasion included Deputy Chairman C G Momin.

The meeting was attended by Sordars of adjoining areas and other GHADC officials. 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.