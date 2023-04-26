GHADC holds meet on B-Mahal areas

Tura, April 26: GHADC CEM, A R Marak along with Deputy CEM, Nikman Ch Marak and Chairman of the Cotton Growers’ Association, Aldo A Sangma recently held a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to B-Mahal areas at Bolsong B-Mahal Playground in North Garo Hills.

During the meeting, the CEM highlighted various steps being taken by the executive committee of the GHADC, including implementation of different projects in B-Mahal areas while Deputy CEM Nikman Ch Marak highlighted the history of B-Mahal areas and its administration.

Other who also spoke on the occasion included Deputy Chairman C G Momin.

The meeting was attended by Sordars of adjoining areas and other GHADC officials.