Groups raise roster system, winter capital issue with CM

Tura, April 26: Combined groups from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills including the GSU, FAF, AAYF, AIGU and others have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma putting forth various concerns as well as suggestions in connection with the implementation of the Roster System of the state’s Job Reservation Policy.

The memorandum was submitted through the East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday following a meeting of the combined groups at Rongrenggre School Playground of the town a day earlier.

In the memorandum, the combined groups observed that if the roster system is put in place without any counteractive approaches, there would be disparity among the communities. The groups reminded that there were very few or no employees belong to the Garo community in offices like the Secretariat and Head Offices of the MeECL.

The groups also said that there should be no alterations made to the 40% reservation for both Garo and Khasi/Jaintia to ensure that peace and harmony prevails among the three communities. In support of this suggestion, the groups pointed out that there is lack of equal development in the state economically, educationally and other aspects and that it is only the Shillong region that has the facilities.

Pointing out that youths from Garo Hills still face many challenges financially and others, while travelling to Shillong to participate in entrance and other exams, the groups said that while youths from Shillong even has the capacity to compete on a general quota, those from other areas are dependent on the reservation quota.

Meanwhile, on the winter capital issue, the groups pointed out that the setting up the same in Tura would lead to equal development in all regions of the state as well as make administration and governance much more balanced. Reminding the damand is the long cherished demand and the promise of the government since the inception of the Meghalaya state, the combined groups urged the Chief Minister to respond positively to the genuine demand.