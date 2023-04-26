JEE Main 2023 Result Session 2: Check score in simple steps

Shillong, April 26: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Results are about to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). On the official JEE Mains website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, NTA will release the JEE Main 2023 Result.

The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15.

The final answer key was published by NTA on April 24. On April 25, it was anticipated that the JEE Main 2023 results would be announced.

However, a representative from NTA has told that the findings would not be made public on April 25. As a result, today, April 26, is anticipated to see the announcement of the JEE Main 2023 result from NTA.

Candidates who took the exam can check and obtain their results by going to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, when NTA releases the JEE Main 2023 Result for Session 2.

Students were urged to voice any objections (if any) by April 21 in response to the publication of the provisional answer keys for JEE Main 2023 session 2 on April 19.

Over 8 lakh contestants’ results will be made public by NTA.

How to check the results of JEE Main result 2023

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the JEE Main exam’s official website.

‘JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2’ (ONCE RELEASED) link may be found on the homepage.

The screen will change to a new page.

Enter the requested information, then select “Submit.”

The results of your JEE Main 2023 exam will show up on the screen.

Take a printout of your results after downloading the same document for your records.