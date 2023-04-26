Top leaders to pay last respect to former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal

Shillong, April 26: Several top leaders from across the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab to pay their respect to the former Chief Minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal (95) who passed away on Tuesday.

PM Modi in a tweet said, “Parkash Singh Badal’s passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him. I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers”.

Modi further said, “He (Nadal) was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times”.

As a gesture of respect for the veteran politician, the Centre has declared a two-day state of mourning across India. There will be no official entertainment on these two days, according to a government statement. “On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly,” it stated.

The five-time chief minister rose through the ranks of government after working as a rural sarpanch and first running in the assembly elections in 1957.

Only recently, Badal’s party severed relations with the BJP following the 2020 farmer protest.