Manipur: BJP to hold ‘crucial meeting’ to tame resentment

Amid the resentment among a section of BJP legislators against Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and the resignation of four ruling party MLAs from posts held by them in the state government departments, the saffron party would hold a “crucial meeting” on Thursday.

Manipur unit BJP general secretary L. Deben Singh has issued a notice asking all the ministers and MLAs to attend the meeting on Thursday to discuss all issues.

CM N. Biren Singh, party’s northeast coordinator and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Manipur unit BJP president A. Sharda Devi and senior state party leaders would attend the meeting, Deben Singh said.

A party leader said the meeting on Thursday has been called following the directions of the party’s central leaders.

Several MLAs and state leaders are annoyed with the Chief Minister for his “style of functioning and governance”.

Earlier, BJP legislators Thokchom Radheysham and Karam Shyam had quit as Chief Minister’s advisor, and Chairman of the Manipur State Tourism Development Corporation.

Expressing his resentment against the Chief Minister, on April 13, Thokchom Radheysham had quit as the CM’s advisor.

Radheysham and Karam Shyam had served as ministers in the first Biren Singh-led government (2017-2022).

On April 17, Karam Shyam resigned from the post of Chairman of the Manipur State Tourism Development Corporation while bureaucrat-turned-politician Raghumani Singh and Paonam Brojen Singh quit from the posts of Chairman, Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency and Manipur Development Society, respectively, earlier this month.

In a video clip, Karam Shyam had said: “A leader should be committed and sincere instead of threatening the followers. If such threats occur frequently, then the eruption of a revolt among the followers is a must. Manipur is becoming a corruption-free state, but in corruption, only the giver and the taker will know.”

Sources in the know of things said that a few more disgruntled BJP MLAs are likely to quit their respective government posts.

The aggrieved legislators include a few Kuki MLAs, who are reportedly unhappy with an eviction drive targeting the community.

Chief Minister Biren Singh had claimed earlier this week that there are no differences of opinion and resentment among the legislators.

Winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly, the BJP retained power for a second consecutive term in last year’s polls.