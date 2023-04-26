Security forces neutralise ‘IED-like object’ in Upper Assam

Guwahati, April 26: Security forces recovered an IED (improvised explosive device)-like object from the Makum bypass over-bridge in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning and safely neutralised the suspected explosive device in an open area.

According to sources, the “bomb-like” object was found inside a plastic bag and planted in an area close to Tinsukia town.

As a precautionary measure, police along with the Army cordoned off the area after the recovery of the IED-like object and restricted the movement of vehicles through the bypass.

“Police along with the Army personnel rushed to spot after the information about the recovery of an IED-like object under the Makum bypass over-bridge around 10am. The area was cordoned off immediately before the suspected object was taken to an open area and destroyed with the help of Army personnel,” Tinsukia superintendent of police Abhijit Gurav informed the media.

The police official said that an investigation was underway to ascertain whether the bomb-like object was an IED.

“We are trying to find out who had kept the object, the motive behind it and whether any organisation or militant/terror group was linked to it,” the Tinsukia SP said.