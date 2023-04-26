Nursing centre at Sakal Aduma to ease villagers’ health issues

Tura, April 26: The much awaited Community Health Nursing Training Centre at Sakal A’duma under Nokrek Biosphere Region in West Garo Hills, the construction of which was completed recently, has begun functioning from this week and is expected to provide much more easy access to the villagers with regard to their medical needs.

The project which aims to cater to the health care services of the people of Nokrek region will be managed by the Christian Hospital Management Committee and Nursing School, Tura assisted by the A’chik Heritage Pursuits (AHP) with construction and infrastructure activities. It may be mentioned that the training centre will be an outreach program for five years, which will then be upgraded to a Sub-Centre.

The President of the A∙chik Heritage Pursuits (AHP), Prakash Momin informed that the members of AHP has organized various donation drive programmes in order to aid the construction of the nursing centre and expressed his gratefulness to all those generous donors for their support which will go a long way to provide basic medical care and treatment facilities to the people of the area. He reiterated that this Nursing Centre would benefit the residents of almost eight villages namely, Daribokgre, Mandal Nokat, Sakalgre, Balladingre, Dura Kalakgre, Sasatgre, Chandigre and Oragitok since the nearest hospital is at Asanang, about 22 kilometres away.

Meanwhile, he expressed his gratitude to Poljonsing M Sangma from Sakala∙duma who generously donated his land and other donors who made the construction of the Training centre possible.