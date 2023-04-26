Power minister urged to solve power shortage in Ri Bhoi district

Shillong, April 26: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising Meghalaya People’s Social Organisation (MPSO) Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya People’s United Front (MPUF) and Ri Bhoi Youth Organisation (RBYO) on Wednesday met Power Minister, Abu Taher Mondal to highlight on the issue of erratic power supply and unscheduled load shedding in Ri Bhoi district.

While speaking to reporters, MPSO, Ri-Bhoi president, LM Wanniang said that the load shedding in the district was worse since no fixed timing is followed for it.

She further said that there was also the problem of erratic power supply since electricity would go off every 15 minutes or half an hour.

Wanniang informed that Power Minister would be having a meeting with the officials of the department to review the power scenario in the district.

Meanwhile, Power Minister said that the state government would try to resolve the issues highlighted by the pressure groups.

He further said that they would try to help as far as possible.