Ampareen moots zero malaria through people’s involvement

Shillong, April 27: Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh stressed upon the need for complete eradication of malaria by involving the people who should be made to understand their role to combat this fatal disease.

Addressing the gathering during the World Malaria Day 2023 celebration here on Thursday, Lyngdoh said that the department has put in wonderful efforts to ensure that there has been a remarkable decrease of malaria cases from 2015 till date.

Pointing out that there have been eight deaths of malaria in the state in the past few years, Lyngdoh said that there is a need to ensure that number of deaths due to malaria don’t increase.

The theme of this year celebration is “Time to deliver zero malari: Invest, Innovate, Implement”