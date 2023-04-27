KSU alleges harassment of people by BSF personnel at Amlarem

Shillong, April 27: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), West Jaintia Hills District Unit, on Thursday alleged harassment by BSF personnel at Amlarem.

The pressure group met with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday to apprise him of the difficulties faced by residents of Amlarem alleging that the BSF has set-up a base camp inside Amlarem instead of Muktapur which is closer to the India-Bangladesh international border.

The Union has also submitted a letter making an appeal to the deputy chief minister, who is also in charge of roads, to look into the pathetic condition of the road along Jowai bypass.

KSU West Jaintia Hills District Unit, General Secetary, Leningrad Tariang while speaking to mediapersons mentioned that the BSF base camp was supposed to be set up at Muktapur Village near Dawki, however that has not been the case.

“The BSF personnel have been creating lots of trouble to the people residing in those areas since their goods are being checked whenever they return from the market. When they reach the BSF point, goods like basic essentials are checked and they have to also show a cash memo. At time these personnel even take the goods like rice and others and keep it for themselves,” said Tariang.

He also mentioned that this camp was set up six months ago and these issues were raised to the district administration but to no avail hence they had to take this decision to raise it before the deputy chief minister.

They organisation has also submitted a memorandum urging the PWD minister to repair the dilapidated Jowai bypass. “The road is in a bad condition and vehicles even huge trucks are plying through Jowai which is leading to massive traffic jam. There are huge potholes and has left many unable to use the road,” added Tariang.

He informed that the deputy chief minister had assured the union that immediate action would be taken to look into the BSF camp matter and concerning the road, Tynsong informed them that work order had been issued and it would be repaired likely by May.