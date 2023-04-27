India among top nations requesting content removal, says Twitter

Shillong, April 27: Twitter has revealed that India was one of the top nations asking for content to be taken down from the micro-blogging platform last year.

Twitter said it received over 53,000 legal requests to remove information from governments around the world between January 1 and June 30, 2022, and published data on its health and safety initiatives on Tuesday.

The top five countries that requested account information were Germany, France, Japan, the US, and India. In response to legal requests from the government, Twitter “continues to take action on content that violates our Rules and protects users’ rights,” the blog stated.

A total of 6,586,109 pieces of content that went against Twitter’s policies had to be removed between January and June 2022, up 29% over the second half of 2021.

In the same time period, Twitter reported taking enforcement action against 5,096,272 accounts, a 20% increase, and suspending 1,618,855 accounts for rule violations, a 28% increase.

Abuse/Harassment, Child Sexual Exploitation, Hacked Materials, Hateful Conduct, Impersonation, Non-Consensual Nudity, Perpetrators of Violent Attacks, Private Information, Promoting Suicide or Self Harm, Sensitive Media, Terrorism/Violent Extremism, and Violence are among the contents that have been removed or accounts that have been suspended. According to the blog post, “We intend to share more about our path forward for transparency reporting later this year.”