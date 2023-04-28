AGP begins spadework for success in LS polls

Guwahati, April 28: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Friday said that while the regional party was yet to decide on the number of seats it would contest in next year’s general elections, the party’s endeavour would be to have a representative from the party in the Lok Sabha, for which preparations have already started.

The AGP chief, who along with several party leaders and members, took part in a special meeting of the party workers of Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency here, urged the karmakartas (party workers) to work with renewed vigour to further strengthen the party base at grassroots.

“A decision regarding how many constituencies the party will contest in next year’s Lok Sabha election is yet to be taken by the party. But yes, we will certainly try to have a representative from the party in the Lok Sabha, for which the spadework is underway,” Bora told mediapersons after the meeting.

Notably, this was the fifth such meeting of party workers of AGP with an eye on next year’s general elections. The regional party had already organised similar meetings in four Lok Sabha constituency areas in this regard.

The AGP president further informed that similar meetings would be held in the Assembly constituencies in due course of time in a bid to strengthen the party’s organisational base.

“Preparations are underway to ensure that our candidates win in some seats while at the same time we will cooperate with our allies and see how we can help our allies succeed in the seats where AGP does not field any candidates,” Bora said.

An ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Assam, AGP has a lone representative in the Rajya Sabha.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 general elections, the ruling BJP had secured nine Lok Sabha seats, while ally AGP drew a blank.

“We firmly believe that the BJP-led “Mitrajoot” will prevail in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” Bora, who is also a Cabinet minister, said.