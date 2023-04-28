Retired OIL official helps Charaideo DC’s bid to promote ICT education

Guwahati, April 28: Deputy Commissioner of Charaideo district in eastern Assam Paul Barua has taken a noble step to promote and polularize Information Communication Technology (ICT) education among the students.

In response to the initiative of Charaideo Deputy Commissioner, retired General Manager of Oil India Limited (OIL), Ranjib Gogoi came forward and donated five computers with latest programmes for the ICT lab of Jatiya Vidyalaya, Rangapathar in the district today. Gogoi donated the computers in memory of his late father and former Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Dr Sailadhar Gogoi.

During his address at the function, Charaideo Deputy Commissioner while underlining that schools are the institutions to produce human resource of the highest order, said mere infrastructure development cannot reflect the all-round growth of a school. He stressed on the integrity, dedication and devotion on the part of the teachers and all-round development of the students elevate the standard of a school.

He said that to move with the present time, students have to get their hands on Information Communication Technology, adding that the computers donated by Ranjib Gogoi would go a long way to achieve this goal.

The Deputy Commissioner also expressed his sincere gratitude to Gogoi for his noble gesture. He exuded confidence that Jatiya Vidyalaya, Rangapathar will emerge as a centre of excellence and also wished the students for a bright future ahead.

The Deputy Commissioner mentioned that Charaideo securing second position in the recently declared Gunotsav, 2023 results, was indeed an encouraging sign and exhorted all concerned to work unitedly and dedicatedly for greater heights.

While apprising about the detailed results of Gunotsav, 2023, the Deputy Commissioner apprised that 377 schools of the district secured A+ grade, 276 schools secured A grade, 47 schools secured B grade, seven schools secured C grade and just one school was given D grade.

While addressing the gathering, retired General Manager of Oil India Limited (OIL), Ranjib Gogoi expressed his gratitude to Charaideo Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner Moushumi Chetia who is in charge of the Education department for giving him this privilege. He also said that he was quite impressed by the environment of the school coupled with the discipline of the students and the dedication of the teachers. He said that he would attain genuine satisfaction when the students are benefitted by the use of these computers.

In her speech, Additional Deputy Commissioner Moushumi Chetia stressed that after acquiring the desired educational qualifications, the youth instead of running after jobs should endeavour to make themselves self-reliant so that they can be instrumental in providing employment opportunities to others. She also stressed on the importance of digital learning in this age of information technology.

Ranjib Gogoi’s wife Ratna Gogoi, a former teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narengi in Guwahati graced the function as the Guest of Honour.

Four meritorious girl students mentored under the supervision of Charaideo Deputy Commissioner were offered sets of copies and pens by the DC himself.