Appointment letters distributed among trained youths under ASLRM

Guwahati, April 28: An appointment letter distribution ceremony was organized today in Charaideo district at Aerial Telecom Solution Pvt Ltd under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

Trained 28 multi-skilled technicians groomed out of the training centre run under Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) were given away the appointment letters today.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Bidit Das, District Project Manager Jayanta Saikia, District Functional Officer Anindya Bhuyan, State Chief Officer of Aerial Telecom Solution Sudipta Konwar, Branch Managar Rukhsana Begam were present at the programme along with the trained youths and their guardians.

CEO Zilla Parishad Bidit Das during his speech expressed confidence that besides getting employment avenues in Japanese Yazaki Company, they will also be able to contribute to the economic growth of the State along with the district.

Besides congratulating the newly inducted youths, District Functional Officer Anindya Bhuyan, in his speech while apprising that several unemployed youths have attained self-reliance through this scheme of Central Government and ASLRM, stated that this scheme has boosted the economically backward remote youths and paved them the way towards financial self-reliance.

During the meeting, ASRLM District Project Manager Jayanta Saikia wished the youths receiving appointment letters a bright future ahead.