Indore: Man stops wife from going to salon, she commits suicide

Shillong, April 29: In Indore, a woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan when her husband forbade her from going to a salon.

Reena Yadav, the victim, hung herself on Thursday in her house in the city’s Scheme Number 51 neighbourhood, according to Sub Inspector Umashankar Yadav.

“Her husband told us that after forbidding her from visiting a beauty salon, she lost her temper and hung herself from a fan. A postmortem has been performed, and the case is being investigated from every angle”, Yadav continued.

Her husband Balram reported the event to the police, who then took the body for a post-mortem test. Balram and Reena, who were married for 15 years, allegedly fought frequently, according to the woman’s family.

The frequently homebound Balram remarked, “I merely requested her not to go to the beauty parlour. The cops were informed by me”.