Leading them green way when they are young, impressionable

Guwahati, April 29: As there has been a universal cry of late across the globe for going organic to cut down on use of chemical fertiliser to protect the environment especially pure water and clean air, a research-based biodiversity conservation organisation closer home has embarked on a novel initiative to introduce young school children to organic farming and vermicomposting.

Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) has launched an initiative to provide hands-on training to young school children on how to plan and execute a vegetable/flower garden in the traditional organic agriculture practices. The school children are being sensitised on prepare organic manure through vermicomposting of organic wastes generated in every household every day.

“We are providing practical training to young school children on how to collect seeds, germinate seeds, preserve sapling, plant saplings and nurture the plants till they give us flowers, fruits/vegetables,” said Arif Hussain, manager of Aaranyak based in Kaziranga landscape.

As part of the initiative a demonstration as well as hands-on training on gardening and vermicomposting was provided to students of Japoripathar Kuruabari LP School. The students learned how to prepare soil for gardening, collect and sow seeds, vermicomposting and care for seeds as they germinate and grow.

A vermicomposting tank was provided from Aaranyak and handed over to A Nath, Head Master of the school so that the school children get to know about entire process of vermicomposting through hands on involvement in a sustained manner.

Numal Das, a field assistant at Aaranyak, taught about 40 the children from the school about the process of vermicomposting under supervision of Arif Hussain.

“We are, in fact, going to set up a tiny garden of medicinal plants in the school campus using organic manure and traditional method so that it encourages the young minds to remain green throughout their life in future,” Hussain said.

Similar, hands-on training organic cultivation was also provided in another school called Diring Bagicha L P School in Kaziranga landscape as part of the same initiative.