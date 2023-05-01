Change of guard in Meghalaya BJP after Lok Sabha polls: Ernest Mawrie

Shillong, May 1: Meghalaya state BJP president, Ernest Mawrie on Monday said that election of the new State president of the party couldn’t be held since the term of the party’s national president JP Nadda had been extended till June 2024.

Reacting to statement of BJP Minister, AL Hek that the election of the State president is due, Mawrie said that this was a personal statement of Hek.

Recalling that Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh had announced in January last that the tenure of Nadda would be extended, he said that the change of guard in Meghalaya would take place after the election of the national president which is going to happen after next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Clarifying that the tenure of the State president is for three years, he also said that his tenure had already ended.

Mawrie also stated that he was not aware of any move to remove him.

