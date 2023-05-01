DLSA observes Labour Day

Tura, May 1: The District Legal Services Authority Baghmara under the Aiges of NALSA Meghalaya observed ” International Labour ‘s Day on Monday at Baghmara Main market area.

During the programme, Labour Inspector Baghmara Prabakar M Sangma informed that Labour Department has introduced the building and other construction workers welfare scheme for the benefit of registered construction workers to provide health and other welfare measures. He also elaborated in detail the various schemes and benefits such as E- SHRAM, Maternity Benefits, Medical Assistance to the beneficiaries, scholarship to children, family pension and other unemployment allowances etc.

Respina A Sangma WP SI also spoke on the Rights and other provisions that can be benefited from the Police Department.