Chief Minister District Athletic Meet begin at Khliehriat

Jowai, May 2: The Chief Minister District Level Inter School Athletic Meet, 2023 of East Jaintia Hills District begins today at Khliehriat.

The event has been jointly organised by the District School Education Officer (DSO) and East Jaintia Hills District Sports Association (EJDSA) at Teilang Playground, Dkhiah, East Jaintia Hills District where the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills District Abhilash Barnwal unfolded the flag of the event.

Altogether 30 schools have participated in this event. The event comprises of 100 meter, 200 meter, 400 meters, 600 meters, 800 meters and 1500 meters races, long jump, high jump, shotput, discuss throw, Javelin Throw and Medley in three categories – Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 – for both boys and girls. District Sports Officer of EJHD SM Rapsang, members of EJDSA and WJDSA, teachers and invitees were present in the opening ceremony of the event.