Groups question AMPT road construction

Tura, May 2: The poor quality of work being done by M/S MP Agarwala, a road construction company from Guwahati, on the renovation and repairing of the AMPT road leading towards Phulbari region in West Garo Hills, has been raised even as two local organizations have demanded the blacklisting of the company by concerned authorities for the shoddy work.

Local organizations from Phulbari- the GSU and AYWO on Tuesday submitted a complaint to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Jagadish Chelani expressing dissatisfaction over the poor execution of work on the said project.

“The latest repairing of work has been a complete disaster and the AMPT road seems to be in a much worse state than before. It has not even been a quarter of a year and the road in question is already filled with potholes and cracks making it difficult for commuters and locals to navigate posing risks to their safety,” the organizations said.

Pointing out that the situation will soon become a nightmare for school and college going students as the monsoon season is just round the corner, the organization said that it was imperative to address the issue at the earliest.

The organizations said that the pathetic condition of the road was also affecting the businesses of commercial vehicle owners as the vehicles get easily damaged which in turn, affects the economy.

“The AMPT road is an inter-state NEC road and many economic activities are being made through this stretch of road. The poor maintenance of the road will lead to unnecessary hike in the price of essential commodities which will have a negative impact on the poor people,” the groups said adding, dust from the road was also inconveniencing roadside dwellers.

Reminding that M/S MP Agarwala, which is charged with the construction of many roads in Garo Hills, has been known for sub-standard construction, the groups warned that they would not allow such sub-standard work to take place on the AMPT road.

The organization, in their complaint besides seeking the blacklisting of the company also urged that the restoration of the road be taken as utmost importance given that it serves as a lifeline for the people of Phulbari region.