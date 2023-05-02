Complaint against non-payment of subsidy

Tura, May 2: A complaint has been submitted to the South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner demanding an inquiry into the non-payment of BPL subsidies under PMAY-U.

The complaint was submitted by Baghmara residents- Wenan T Sangma and Hinder Sangma where they claimed that they along with many others failed to receive the subsidies despite submitting applications to the Baghmara Municipal Board (BMB) earlier in 2018. According to the complainants, the list of names who were due to receive the subsidies were also pasted in the notice board of the BMB despite which, there was no payment made till date.

The complainants have urged the deputy commissioner to look into their grievances at the earliest.