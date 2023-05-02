Results of Grade 3 posts in Assam to be declared on May 3

Guwahati, May 2: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will declare the Assam Direct Recruitment results for Grade 3 posts against 11,510 vacancies on May 3.

According to official sources, the results will be available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) which had conducted the written exams last year.

Taking to Twitter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the same on Tuesday morning, “Finally, the day has arrived. Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 11am, the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will announce the results for 11,510 vacancies. This is a major accomplishment as we are making progress towards one lakh regular appointments in various departments.”

Notably, the appointment letters will be handed over to the selected candidates on May 11 in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

The chief minister had also said that between 45,000 to 50,000 persons would be given appointment letters during a function on May 11.

Earlier, Cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah had said that the newly-inducted recruits would join their respective offices from June 1 this year.