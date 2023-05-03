Campaign for World No Tobacco Day launched in EJHD

Khliehriat, May 3: World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is observed on the 31st May every year across the globe. This year’s theme chosen in Meghalaya is “My Meghalaya, Tobacco Free Meghalaya”.

Speaking on the launch of sensitisation campaign in East Jaintia Hills District as prelude to World No Tobacco Day (WNTD’23) in Meghalaya, Dr Lana Nongbri, State Nodal Officer, National Tobacco Control Programme, Department of Health, Government of Meghalaya said, “Tobacco not only kills its best customers but also destroys our environment. This is a product that is consumed by 47% adults (aged 15+) in our State. It kills 8,000 people in Meghalaya every year”.

Appreciating the schools for participating in the sensitisation campaign against tobacco use, the Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills District, Abhilash Baranwal said, “Tobacco is a gateway to drugs. Six out of 17 SDGs are impacted by tobacco. It is the leading risk factor for four non-communicable diseases. The WNTD campaign sensitizes the students and community and will bring a behaviour change leading to reduced consumption of tobacco.

Though there has been widespread awareness that tobacco is harmful to all organs of the human body, what is not so well appreciated is the harm tobacco causes to the environment and in pushing people below the poverty line.