NPP state chief resents UDP’s claim on changing govt after by-poll

Shillong, May 3: The NPP state president, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi said that if the UDP wanted to change the government after the by-poll in Sohiong Assembly constituency then it would be better to drop them from the government.

While speaking to a section of reporters, Kharlukhi said that what they are hearing is that the UDP during its campaign in Sohiong has been saying that there is going to be a change in the government after the election.

According to him, the statement of party spokesperson, Bajop Pyngrope that they will ask the UDP to sit in the opposition was a reaction to the statement made by the UDP.

“If you shoot us with one arrow then we will have to shoot with another arrow,” NPP state president who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said.

Stating that if the UDP has that mentality to take the government away from the party, he said that it was quite natural that they would throw them out since after recently concluded Assembly general election they tried to keep NPP out of the government.

‘But the UDP did not succeed and we were able to form the government. We gave them two Ministers since they came begging to us. Even if the UDP is out it will not affect the government,” Kharlukhi said.

When asked if there is going to be change in the political situation after the Sohiong polls, Kharlukhi said that he does not know yet what is going to happen.

“But for sure something is going to happen after the Sohiong election whether it will be a big or small change,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Meanwhile, he said that if they succeed to bring the PDF on board then it will be an addition.

“As it is today I am confident we are going to win Sohiong,” he said.