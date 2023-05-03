India’s growth incomplete without NE’s contributions: Vice President

Guwahati, May 3: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday emphasised the significant role of the Northeastern states over the years, saying that without the contributions of the region, India’s growth would have remained incomplete.

Addressing the 21st convocation of Dibrugarh University, the Vice President also commended the central government’s focus on improving physical, social and digital infrastructure in the region.

“The Northeast is emerging as the land of opportunities,” he said, mentioning projects such as the Bogibeel rail-cum road bridge, 375 road projects, airport network expansion from nine to 17 airports, and setting up of 190 new educational institutions in the region.

He highlighted that new avenues and vistas were now available to the youth to unleash their energy.

Underlining the significance of education as the most effective and transformative mechanism to bring about equity, equality and progress in the society, Dhankhar said, “Nothing can change societal conditions more than people getting educated.”

The Vice President urged the students of the university to be “agents of change” and work for bringing about positive changes in the society.

“You are makers and warriors of Bharat in 2047 when the nation will celebrate the centenary of its independence,” he said.

Describing competition as the best “Guru”, and fear as the worst enemy, Dhankhar asked the students to dream big and never take stress. “Have a dream, but do not just be a dreamer. Be a doer,” he said.

Lauding Dibrugarh University for its work towards preserving the linguistic diversity and literary traditions of the region, the Vice President said, “Preserving our languages is very important as they have evolved over thousands of years.”

Expressing happiness over the inclusion of Northeast in India’s mainstream narrative in “Amrit Kaal”, the Vice President praised NCERT and Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) for highlighting the contribution of unsung heroes of the Northeast, in our history and freedom struggle.

Describing India’s growth story as ‘unstoppable’, the Vice President expressed confidence that “by the end of decade, we’ll be the world’s third largest economy.”

Congratulating the passing out students, Dhankhar asked them not to forget their teachers and their alma-mater. “As alumni of this institution, you should contribute for the welfare of your university in whatever form you can,” he said.

On this occasion, the Vice President conferred D. Sc. and D. Litt degrees (Honoris Causa) to eminent personalities of Assam.

Notably, the Vice-President was on a day-long tour of Assam and Manipur on Wednesday.