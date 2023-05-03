Shah Rukh Khan gets angry after fan tries to click selfie at Mumbai airport

Shillong, May 3: Shah Rukh Khan is busy filming Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The star, Taapsee Pannu, and the other crew members had flown to Kashmir to finish the film’s schedule.

After finishing his part of the shoot, he is presently back in Mumbai. SRK was seen at the Mumbai airport. The celebrity flicked a fan’s phone while he was trying to snap a selfie with him, as seen in a video posted online. Netizens responded negatively to this.

For Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan collaborated for the first time with Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu. In Kashmir, filming for the movie was in full flow. On April 27, SRK landed at Panzgam village, Awantipora tehsil, Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, to begin filming his movie. In his three-decade film career, he has never before shot in the Kashmir valley.

He returned to Mumbai today, and the paparazzi caught him at the airport. Even more fans gathered around him for photos. SRK threw the fan’s phone as he was attempting to grab a selfie with him at the airport exit gate. The fan was also shooed away by his bodyguard. As Shah Rukh Khan walks towards his car in the video, we can hear fans yelling his name. The actor waved to his fans while sporting an all-black ensemble that was stylish.