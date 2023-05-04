Priyanka Chopra says she thought her career was over after botched nose surgery

Shillong, May 4: Actor Priyanka Chopra has stated that a botched nose surgery sent her into a “deep depression” and that she believed it would kill her career. After winning the Miss World 2000 title, the actor discussed undergoing the operation. When asked about the botched surgery in a recent interview, Priyanka described it as a “dark phase.”

Priyanka went to the doctor shortly after winning Miss World more than two decades ago because she was having problems breathing and had a “lingering head cold”. She stated that the doctor discovered a polyp (tissue growth) in her nasal cavity and recommended surgery to remove it. The performer said that the doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose, causing it to collapse and change her appearance, causing her to be sacked from three films. She was afraid that her acting career would be “over before it even began.”

Priyanka also discussed how her late father, Ashok Chopra, a doctor in the Indian Army, persuaded her to undergo corrective surgery despite her fears. “This thing happens, and my face changes completely, and I go into a deep, deep depression… it (her acting career) was over before it began (she was fired from three different films after the fact). I was terrified of that, but he (Priyanka’s father) said, ‘I will be in the room with you,'” she recalled on The Howard Stern Show.

Priyanka also thanked Bollywood filmmaker Anil Sharma for offering her work despite the circumstances. “I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character,” she explained. “That filmmaker (Anil Sharma) was extremely gracious… While the tide was turning against me, he said, ‘It will be a small part, but give it your all.’ And so I did.” Priyanka’s debut Hindi film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), was directed by Anil.