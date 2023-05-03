Supreme Court rejects plea of Rajoana to commute his death sentence

Shillong, May 3: The Supreme Court turned down a request to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana’s 1995 conviction for the murder of the then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh from death to life in prison.

In July 2007, Rajoana received a death sentence for his part in the murder of Beant Singh. He has spent the last 26 years incarcerated.

Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol were on a Supreme Court panel that stated the competent authorities would decide on the convict’s request for compassion.