Assam Grade 4 posts: 14,281 candidates provisionally selected

Guwahati, May 4: The State Level Recruitment Commission for Class IV posts has provisionally selected all the 14,281 candidates, who had earlier made to the final merit list, for appointment to Grade IV posts under various departments of the Assam government.

Notably, the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for Class IV posts was constituted for the recruitment of the analogous Class IV posts under 48 departments of the Assam government.

Subsequently, the Commission received requisitions from the departments and issued an advertisement against the 14, 281 vacancies on March 25, 2022.

Altogether 4, 42,785 candidates appeared in the written tests conducted on August 21, 2022 for two levels of qualifications – HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent examination passed and candidates who had read up to Class VIII

After the written test, the shortlisted candidates were called for oral interview from January 5, 2023 till February 17, 2023.

“Based on the combined marks of the written test as well as the oral interview, the final merit list against 14,281 posts was prepared and all the 14,281 candidates were found to be provisionally selected for appointment,” B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, the chairman, SLRC for Class-IV posts of various departments of the Assam government, informed while declaring the results at the Assam Administrative Staff College here at Khanapara on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts had on Wednesday provisionally selected 11,324 candidates for appointment to Grade III posts under 47 departments of the Assam government.

According to official sources, randomisation of qualified candidates for allotment of departments will be done by SLRC for Class III on May 5, 2023 in the presence of the IIT Guwahati director and vice chancellor of Gauhati University.

All the concerned departments will have to collect the results from the SLRC for the Class III posts, at the Assam Administrative Staff College at 11 am on May 6, 2023.

The SLRC will upload the department wise selected candidates on May 6 at 5 pm subject to the concurrence of the chief minister.

The departments will upload the appointment letters at 5.30 pm on May 11 on their websites.