Christian forum anguished by Manipur unrest, appeals for peace

Guwahati, May 4: The United Christian Forum of North East India (UCFNEI) has expressed deep pain and concern over the recent events of large-scale violence, arson, demolition of property and loss of life, including desecration of religious places in Manipur.

“We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint and work towards a peaceful resolution to the situation. As a Christian organisation, we believe in the value of human life and the importance of respecting the dignity of every individual. We call on all members of society to refrain from engaging in violent acts and to instead engage in peaceful dialogue to address their concerns,” Allen Brooks, spokesperson for UCFNEI, said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Nearly 11 civilians were reported to be injured while two others succumbed to bullet injuries at Saikul under Kangpokpi district in Manipur on May 3.

The situation worsened on Wednesday night after clashes broke out in several parts of Manipur’s hill districts during the ongoing ATSUM’s (All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur) solidarity march organised in protest against the Meitei community’s demand for their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this unrest and call on the authorities to take appropriate measures to bring the perpetrators to justice. We also call on the government to take steps to address the underlying issues that have contributed to this situation and to work towards a lasting solution,” Brooks stated.

“As a forum representing the Christian community in the Northeastern region of India, we stand in solidarity with all those affected by this unrest and pray for peace and reconciliation in the region,” he stated.