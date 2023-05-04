Will ban Bajrang Dal if needed: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Shillong, May 4: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated on Wednesday that appropriate action will be taken against the Bajrang Dal and that “if necessary,” the state government may consider prohibiting the group from operating in the state.

His remarks come as the Karnataka Congress announced in its manifesto earlier this week that if the party wins the assembly elections this month, it will outlaw organisations like the Bajrang Dal.

Baghel, on the other hand, stated that judgements made in Karnataka may not be applicable in Chhattisgarh because the situations in both states are distinct.

“Bajrangis caused some problems here (in Chhattisgarh), but we fixed them. It is not required for Karnataka Congress choices to apply in Chhattisgarh as well. We will consider it if necessary. Our leaders and party office bearers made decisions based on the problems (in Karnataka),” the CM explained.

Bajrang Dal activists in the state slammed the Baghel-led Congress administration over his remarks.

Brijmohan Agarwal, a prominent Chhattisgarh BJP politician, responded to the CM’s remarks, saying, “First, they asked for proof for Ram Janmabhoomi, then for Ram Setu, and now they are questioning the Bajrang Dal.” Chhattisgarh’s people will not tolerate this and will vote against the Congress in the future elections.”

“We believe that the law and the Constitution are sacred and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal, the PFI, or others who promote enmity or hatred among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action in accordance with the law, including banning such organisations,” the Karnataka Congress stated in its election manifesto.