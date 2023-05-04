World Press Freedom Day, Uneventful

May 3 is observed as World Press Freedom Day but as usual this day passes off uneventfully. World Press Freedom Day was set aside by the United Nations with a purpose and that purpose is to raise public awareness on the importance of a free and fair press which is integral to the functioning of democracy and in ensuring the human rights of citizens. This day is a reminder to citizens of democracies across the world that a free press is the sine qua non for ensuring transparency and accountability in governance. Indeed, the press exists to keep a constant vigil and a tight leash on how elected governments perform their constitutional duties and deliver public goods. However, this days is a caustic reminder to those in government and the practitioners of journalism that across South Asia today, particularly in Afghanistan, Pakistan Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and even India, journalists are being murdered, jailed for pointing out the corruption of governments and also facing censorship of various shades. There is a climate of fear among journalists due to state intimidation. That journalists continue to work in such an atmosphere of oppression should be a matter of concern not only of the journalistic fraternity but of the citizenry as well. Journalists after all serve the cause of the citizens by bringing before them information on what governments do; their acts of omission and commission and their public spending. Writing truth to power is the credo of every self-respecting journalist and media house. For this they often have to pay a heavy price.

It would be fair to say that quite a good number of media houses and publications today are playing safe through self-censorship. It is also ironic that the press fraternity have to fight their own battles when it should be the citizens that should come to the defence of a free, fair and independent press.

The importance of press freedom cannot be over-emphasized. It is only when citizens are informed about the functioning of a government that they can make informed decisions particularly during elections. Besides, it is not just the press that has to hold those in power accountable. This critical role is also that of citizens.

The theme for this year’s World Press Freedom Day is, “Shaping a future of rights: freedom of expression as the engine of other human rights.” These words sound good on paper but trying to push this agenda cannot be the brief of journalists only. Unless the citizens rally round the practitioners of journalism and stand shoulder to shoulder with them when they face state reprisal for exposing corruption and human rights abuses, press freedom will remain only an ideal.