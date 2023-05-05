Manipur unrest: Himanta asks Cachar admin to take care of affected families

Guwahati, May 5: In view of the volatile situation in Manipur that has prompted several affected families to seek refuge in Cachar district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday directed the Cachar district administration to ensure full protection and take care of the ‘displaced’ families.

As on Friday afternoon, more than 1000 ‘displaced’ people from Manipur were taking refuge in the temporary camps set up in schools and other buildings at Lakhipur in Cachar district.

“Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the district administration of Cachar to take care of these families,” Sarma said on Twitter.

“I am also in constant communication with the Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and have pledged full support of the Assam government during this hour of crisis,” the chief minister.

Following the chief minister’s directive, the Cachar district administration has sprung into action to ensure that people affected by the unrest in the neighbouring state do not face any inconvenience in the camps set up in the Lakhipur area to shelter the families.

“The chief minister has asked the district administration to ensure that the affected people are looked after well and adequate relief is provided. Medical teams are being sent to the camps to take proper care of patients, elderly people and children,” Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta informed mediapersons.

“In regard to security, Assam Police personnel along with the Assam Rifles and CRPF are keeping surveillance and patrolling the area. We hope that the situation returns to normal as soon as possible,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Co-ordination Committee Guwahati (MCCG), a conglomerate body of Manipuri civil society organisations (CSO) here, has condemned the sporadic violence and unrest in Manipur.

Staging a peaceful protest demonstration at Manipuri Basti here on Friday, members of the committee shouted slogans and held placards condemning the violence, while calling upon the authorities to take immediate measures to restore peace and normality in Manipur.

“In this moment of unrest in the state of Manipur, the Manipuri people in Assam, particularly in Guwahati, condemn the barbaric acts of ethnic cleansing and communal clashes. We demand immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits,” a statement issued here by MCCG said.

“We the Manipuri community living in Guwahati, including the Manipuri students studying here express our resentment over the ongoing turmoil in Manipur,” the committee said.

On the other hand, the United Christian Forum North East India (UCFNEI) held an emergency meeting here on Friday to review the situation in Manipur and observed that the situation in that state was still volatile, with various groups vying for power and control.

“This has led to conflicts, violence, arson and loss of life, which have affected the lives of countless innocent people within the state and the region. In such situations, it is essential to promote peace, harmony, and understanding among all communities to prevent further bloodshed and suffering,” Allen Brooks, spokesperson for UCFNEI, said in a statement issued here.

“The members present believe that prayer is a powerful way forward at the moment to bring people together, to promote unity while appealing for God’s divine intervention and guidance. When people of different faiths come together to pray and evoke God’s blessings for a common cause, they demonstrate their solidarity and commitment to a peaceful resolution. This can create a positive impact on the situation, both on a spiritual and practical level,” Brooks stated.

“On May 7, 2023, the UCFNEI invites all Churches and denominations to join in a collective effort to pray for peace, harmony, and the stopping of all violence and killing in Manipur during the prayer services in their respective churches and fellowships,” he said.

“By doing so, the members feel that we can collectively contribute to a more peaceful and stable environment in the region and promote a positive change for the better while respecting humanity,” Brooks said.