SAFE rues local film maker’s absence from Cannes Film festival

Tura, May 5: The Society of A’chik Film and Entertainment (SAFE) based in Tura, has questioned the exclusion of renowned Garo film maker, Dominic Sangma from being part of the Cannes Film Festival, 2023 in France adding, his absence is a great loss for the Garo community and the state film industry as a whole.

Sangma, along with another, Pradip Kurbah were those from the state whose names were earlier forwarded by the State government, to be a part of the prestigious film festival in France. However, both film makers failed to make it to the list.

Strongly questioning the development, the society on Friday dispatched a letter to the Director of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in Shillong, copies of which were also forwarded to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the Director of Art and Culture Department in Shillong.

“ Sangma has years of experience as a filmmaker and has made significant contributions to the cinema industry. He has brought about attention to Garo Hills and Meghalaya as a whole, through his artistry. In 2010, his short film, ‘Karyukai Inc. made the rounds in international film circuits like Munich, Kosovo and Venice. In 2014, his short film, ‘Rong’kuchak’ won the National Award for ‘Best Student Film’ and went on to be screened at various film festivals, both nationally and internationally. Ma’ama became the first Garo film to win multiple film festival awards at the international level, including the 65th National Award. His latest work, ‘Rapture’ travelled to the coveted Cannes under the La Fabrique section. Both these two films became the first indigenous films from Meghalaya to be co-produced by international producers,” the letter read.

“Furthermore, he has been the recipient of various international film festival awards and has been invited to numerous events across the world to showcase his work. It is disheartening to know that despite the recommendation from the Art & Culture Department and Director of Information & Public Relations, Mr Sangma’s name was removed from the list of delegates to be sent to the Cannes Film Festival at the last moment,” the letter added, while demanding to know the reason behind the sudden change of decision.

Pointing out that it was imperative to recognise and promote talents from the region, especially those who have already made a significant contribution to the field of art and culture, the society urged the concerned authorities to take immediate and necessary action and not to repeat such mistakes in the future.