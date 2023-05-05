RR vs GT: Predictions flow on who will win the match

Shillong, May 5: On Friday, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will have the opportunity to win the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a rematch of the 2022 championship game.

The Royals prevailed in an exciting game when the two teams previously faced off in the league. Sanju Samson’s brilliant attack against Rashid Khan wasn’t in vain thanks to Shimron Hetmyer’s astonishing charge at the very end, while Mohammad Shami made a statement with a three-fer.

After a stunning four-wicket burst with the new ball against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Shami will be in the spotlight once more. GT lost the game, though, with captain Hardik Pandya stranded at one end after playing a sedate knock.

RR, on the other hand, was defeated by the Mumbai Indians (MI) despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s stunning century, which supported the entire batting order. The Royals failed to build a winning momentum as Jason Holder threw a variety of full-tosses, but they would welcome a return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan, who have enjoyed a lot of success throughout the years at the location, narrowly defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their most recent match. Even though their home performance in the IPL 2023 hasn’t been particularly impressive, they’ve turned the stadium into a fortress.