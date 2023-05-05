Will Supriya Sule take over the reins of NCP from Sharad Pawar?

Shillong, May 5: Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a seasoned politician from Maharashtra, decided to resign from his position two days ago. Toda at around 11 am he convened an 18-member committee to elect the party’s new national president.

Outside the party office in Mumbai, NCP members chanted in Sharad Pawar’s favour prior to the party meeting.

Ajit Pawar, a former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, has arrived at the party office in Mumbai.

According to Sharad Pawar’s instructions, the committee charged with selecting a replacement will meet today to decide the next course of action. According to senior NCP leader Praful Patel, “The request to reject Sharad Pawar’s resignation will be made at today’s committee meeting”.

The committee, which was formed by the 82-year-old Pawar to choose his successor, is made up of Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Bhujbal, and former Union politician Parful Patel.

Supriya Sule, a Baramati Lok Sabha member and the daughter of Sharad Pawar, is likely to lead the party nationally while Ajit Pawar will oversee the Maharashtra branch.