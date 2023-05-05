S Jaishankar says menace of terrorism continues unabated

Shillong, May 5: S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, criticised Pakistan for its role in terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa on Friday without specifically naming the neighbouring country.

When EAM Jaishankar spoke about terrorism, he said that the threat of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, persists unabatedly.

“The menace of terrorism continues unabated. There can be no justification for terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO,” said EAM Jaishankar at SCO foreign ministers meet in Goa.

Jaishankar, at SCO, further added that “the terrorism menace and terror funding must be stopped.”

“Taking our eyes off terrorism would be detrimental to our security interests. We firmly believe there can be no justification for terrorism. It must be stopped in all its forms, including cross-border terror. Channel of finances for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction,” said EAM Jaishankar at SCO foreign ministers’ meeting.

Jaishankar further said, “Under our presidency of SCO, we successfully concluded more than 100 meetings and events, including 15 ministerial level meets.”