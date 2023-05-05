Save those trapped in Manipur: ADE tells CM  

Tura, May 5: The ADE from Tura on Friday appealed to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take necessary steps to rescue and rehabilitate those people from the state who are trapped in conflict stricken Manipur.

“As of now, it has come to our knowledge that many citizens from our state are still trapped in different parts of Manipur and are in great peril as curfew is imposed; there is no internet connection to communicate with etc. Another serious concern emerges in the form of the Govt.’s “Shoot at Sight” order which may lead to loss of innocent civilian lives. Therefore, I believe swift action needs to be taken to rescue every citizen of Meghalaya before any kind of untoward incident hurts them,” ADE president Dalseng Bira Ch Momin said.

Momin also assured that the association would do anything to safeguard the people and offered its full support and service to the state government if needed in the coming days.